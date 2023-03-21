53º

Farmington Hills’ Hockey Doc’ license suspended after being charged with 31 counts of sexual abuse

Report alleges Zvi Levran performed oral sex on 19-year-old patient during doctor’s home office visit

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Farmington Hills, Oakland County
The state has suspended the medical license for the 'Hockey Doc' from Farmington Hills after being charged with more than 30 counts of sexual abuse. Local 4 obtained a report from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) that confirms Dr. Zvi Levran's temporary suspension as of January 2023. The report also details allegations made by a 19-year-old male patient who first brought charges against Levran in October 2022.

The report alleges Levran performed oral sex on the anonymous patient during a doctor’s home office visit on Oct. 18, 2022.

The report claims the patient was familiar with Levran from his prior involvement in the Novi Hockey Program, where Levran occasionally provided treatment to players, which included appointments at his home office.

The patient reportedly sought treatment after aggravating a previous hip injury during hockey practice.

The report states Levran took the patient’s medical history, “Including asking him about his sexual activity at a level of detail that appeared unrelated to the injury the patient was seeking treatment for.”

The report alleges Levran performed a “Relaxation Massage” on the patient.

It claims Levran repeatedly touched the patient in inappropriate places while naked before performing oral sex on the patient.

The report states Levran told the patient not to tell his father about it.

The patient told his sister and then Farmington Hills police.

Since then, more accusers have come forward. Levran has pleaded not guilty to the 31 sexual abuse charges against him.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

