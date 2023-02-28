Youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients facing 31 charges

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his Farmington Hills home is now facing 31 sexual misconduct charges.

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, was arraigned on four additional counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the third- and fourth-degree Tuesday in 47th District Court.

Levran has provided medical care for youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. Officials have said the patients linked to these charges were in some way connected to youth hockey leagues.

Levran has pled not guilty to all the charges and remains behind bars at the Oakland County Jail.

In court Tuesday, Judge James Brady went on the record about his own relationship with the defendant.

“I do know the defendant. I’ve known him for about 18 years,” Brady said. “I was the hockey president for three years for the high school hockey team, my son played there, my nephew played there on another high school team he was affiliated with. The defendant has actually taken stitches out of my face from a puck at his house.”

