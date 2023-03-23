Girl killed in 4-car Walled Lake crash was middle school student, superintendent says

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – The girl who was killed Wednesday in a four-car crash at a Walled Lake intersection was a middle school student, the district’s superintendent confirmed.

“This morning, we learned that members of our Walled Lake family are dealing with an unspeakable tragedy,” Walled Lake Schools Superintendent John Bernia Jr. wrote in a letter to families. “A member of the Clifford Smart Middle School community has passed away following a tragic car accident last night. While we begin to come to grips with what happened, the family continues to deal with the impact of last night’s events.”

Crash details

Police said the crash happened Wednesday night (March 22) at the intersection of West Maple and Decker roads.

The crash was caused by a high-speed collision, officials said. Four cars were involved.

A girl in her early teens was killed in the crash, and multiple others were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources told Local 4 that some of those crash victims are in critical condition.

Police search for 2 people

The driver and a passenger from what’s believed to have been the at-fault car got out after the crash and fled the scene, police said.

Officials haven’t been able to identify those two people, but they believe the many business cameras in the area will contribute to the search.

No other details about the crash have been confirmed. Police are still investigating.

Full message from superintendent

Here is the full message from Bernia:

This morning we learned that members of our Walled Lake family are dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. A member of the Clifford Smart MS community has passed away following a tragic car accident last night. While we begin to come to grips with what happened, the family continues to deal with the impact of last night’s events. I know you will join me in putting your arms around this family and the Clifford Smart MS community today and in the days ahead. Out of respect for the family and our dearly departed, please refrain from speculation and rumor spreading. It is important to support this family and the school community as they grieve and process. Loss of life is something none of us are truly prepared for. If your child is in need of additional support, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher or building administrator so we may offer additional care and comfort during this difficult time. Please find the resources linked below to help you discuss this tragedy with your family. We are a family in Walled Lake Schools. Please take care of yourselves and be there for one another. Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent John Bernia Jr.

Resources

