55º

Local News

Oak Park woman killed in Oakland County after being involved in a crash with box truck

Crash took place Saturday morning

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Oakland County, Oak Park, Oakland Township
Oakland County Sheriff's Office Vehicle. (WDIV)

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oak Park woman was killed in a Saturday morning crash involving a box truck.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported that 29-year-old Joy Turnbore was driving a Dodge Journey at 8 a.m. when she pulled in front of a box truck that was heading north on Rochester Road. The two vehicles crashed into each other and officials say Turnbore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report that the box truck driver was not injured, but the truck’s passenger was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Oakland County officials state that alcohol is believed not to be a factor in this crash and that both drivers and passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter