Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: Over 19K in the dark

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – After strong winds and rain that moved into Metro Detroit Saturday, thousands are out of power in Southeast Michigan.

As of 7:30 a.m, over 19,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Read: Many DTE Energy customers found $35 power outage credit insulting -- here’s what the CEO had to say