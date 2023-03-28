Speedcast: District Detroit benefits narrowly approved, the lifesaving unboxing and more

Community benefits program for District Detroit around Little Caesars Area narrowly approved

DETROIT – The hotly debated community benefits program was narrowly approved. The day-long battle over the District Detroit project played out at Detroit City Council. It’s a decision with more than $400 million hanging in the balance. That $400 million in state incentives would have gone away had the council not approved the plan by Tuesday.

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of 16-year-old boy in Detroit

William Fountain, 16, was shot to death on July 14, 2022. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road just before 5 a.m.

State lawmaker from Pontiac is encouraging school districts to teach cursive writing in new bill

A state lawmaker from Pontiac wants to encourage more school districts to teach cursive writing. After State Representative Brenda Carter’s son passed away in 2019, she found a letter he wrote in cursive when he was nine.

