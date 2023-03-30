Morning 4: MLB adopts slate of new rules as 2023 season kicks off -- and more top stories

The new, larger base is seen on the field at TD Ballpark Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Dunedin, Fla. Opening day will feature three of the biggest changes in baseball since 1969: Two infielders will be required to be on either side of second base, base size will increase to 18-inch squares from 15 and a pitch clock will be used. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

MLB rule changes: Pitch clock, larger bases and more

Major League Baseball is introducing a slate of new rules for the 2023 season.

Here’s a breakdown.

Massive fire breaks out at vacant Detroit apartment building

Fire crews battled a massive blaze at an apartment building early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

See the report here.

Local 4 producer blog: What my first colonoscopy experience was like, and why it’s so important

Local 4 producer Meaghan St. Pierre shares her story: It sat on my “to-do” list for a long time.

Then I made an appointment for last July, but after a work conflict, I easily canceled it and put it back on the “to-do” list, where it sat for several more months. Then, for no specific reason at all, last fall, I called Michigan Medicine and once again made an appointment for my first colonoscopy.

That appointment was on a Tuesday this March, which happens to be Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

I’m sharing my first colonoscopy experience to hopefully let someone know if they have this screening sitting on their “to do” list, it’s time to make the appointment.

Learn about her experience here.

Weather folklore: Can coffee predict the weather?

You don’t have to be a coffee connoisseur to know it can be a good morning pick-me-up -- but can that same cup of joe help predict the weather, too?

The next time you pour your coffee, take a look at the bubbles.

See why here.