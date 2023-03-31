3 convicted of murder after man stabbed, beaten to death inside federal prison in Washtenaw County

A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to murdering another man while in a Washtenaw County federal prison.

Alex Albert Castro, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday (March 30) to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire at the Milan Correctional Institution.

Maire was killed on Jan. 2, 2019. Prosecutors said Castro, Jason Kechego, 41, and Adam Taylor Wright, 42, killed Maire.

Castro stabbed Maire multiple times while Kechego and Wright kicked and stomped him in the head. The three men then threw Maire’s body down a flight of stairs. Officials said Maire died from 28 stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head.

In 2022, Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison. Kechego was also convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

At the same trial, the jury was unable to agree on a verdict for Castro and a mistrial was declared. He has since pleaded guilty.

Castro is now facing life in prison. He is already serving a 42-year sentence for a federal drug trafficking conviction in 2017.

Castro will be sentenced on July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m.