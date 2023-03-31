Ypsilanti man pleads guilty to making false statements on security clearance application with US Navy

A Ypsilanti man has pleaded guilty to making several false statements in his security clearance application for a job working with the United States Navy overseas.

The incident occurred earlier this week when Yifei Chu, 57, a naturalized U.S. citizen and recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) employee, applied for a three-year detailed assignment to the United States Navy.

The 57-year-old man was required to apply for the position and obtain a security clearance. He made several false statements in his security clearance application during an interview with federal background investigators and signed an affidavit regarding his security clearance application.

Chu made false statements to hide his extensive contacts with the Taiwanese Navy and Taiwanese company members, which included that the company hired him to provide consulting services on a classified Taiwanese Navy project.

The Taiwanese company paid him money, and he traveled to Taiwan on multiple occasions to meet with members of the Taiwanese Navy on a military base in Taiwan in the performance of his consulting services.

Chu pleaded guilty to both counts charged in the indictment, which include:

Making false statements

Falsifying records in a federal investigation

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the false statements charge and a maximum of 20 on the false record in a federal investigation charge.

“It is vital that those individuals who gain access to classified information related to our national defense are truthful and honest about their connections to foreign governments so that our nation’s military secrets do not end up in the wrong hands,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

“This case is about more than just lying on a job application,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “In order to obtain a position with the U.S. Navy, Chu attempted to hide his extensive contacts with the Taiwanese government, potentially giving them access to our nation’s classified information and military technology. The FBI continues to work tirelessly to ensure only the most trusted people have access to the U.S. Government’s sensitive information.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 15.