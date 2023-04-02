Detroit police investigating homicide after unidentified woman’s body found in field on Sunday

DETROIT – A naked woman was found dead in a field on Detroit’s west side Sunday morning.

Detroit police told Local 4 that a nude adult Jane Doe was found in a field on the 2700 block of Whitney Street around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say that the cause of death for this woman is unknown at the time. The medical examiner’s office is looking into how the Jane Doe died.

This homicide is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260