Looking forward to a dry Opening Day in Metro Detroit after heavy rain, winds earlier in the week

4Warn Weather – We have clear skies over Metro Detroit early this Sunday morning and anytime you have clear skies, temperatures will cool.

Our morning lows are in the middle and upper 20s as get up and get going while your wind chills will be in the lower 20s through about 8 a.m. Conditions are clear and mostly calm as you head out and about for services, work, or maybe just out running errands.

We expect skies to go from sunny to a nice blend of sun and clouds as we head into this Sunday afternoon with Metro Detroit highs in the middle to maybe upper 40s. Average highs for early April should be in the low 50s, so we fall just shy of that in a light but a cool breeze off the big lakes on the east side ESE 5-12mph. We have no wet weather to worry about as we try to dry things out after that Friday storm complex drenched our area.

SUNSET: 8:00 p.m.

Taking a look at the rest of the week

Monday looks like another dry day with increasing clouds and a better chance for showers possible after sunset, which is at 8 p.m. You should expect partly sunny skies with highs taking aim at 60F or even warmer depending on how much sun we can sneak through those increasing clouds. There is a slight chance for a few showers during the middle of Monday afternoon, but better odds in the evening hours tomorrow.

Rain showers will be a problem Monday night into Tuesday morning with concerns of pooling and ponding on the roads for the early commute Tuesday. We should get some breaks in the showers Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. There’s a bigger storm moving into Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the worst weather day of the week for us with more rounds of potentially heavy rain and isolated thundershowers. Right now, the computer models show heavier rain in the morning becoming scattered in the afternoon with highs closer to 70F. It will be warming just for the day and windy for a few days through the midweek. We could have gusts SW 40mph or stronger on this coming Hump Day. The good news is rain leaves the area later on Wednesday which means we will be dry for the Detroit Tigers Home Opener on Thursday.

Right now, it looks like a blustery day with sun and clouds and highs near 50F on Thursday in the Motor City.

