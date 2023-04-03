Ashley opening new dual-store concept in Dearborn, largest in Michigan

The first floor Ashley HomeStore spans 64,000 square feet of showroom space featuring room settings and visual displays which match the lifestyles of active families with larger homes and outdoor spaces to those in apartments and smaller footprint homes

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ashley, the furniture and home decoration retailer, is opening its largest store in the state in Dearborn.

Ashley HomeStore’s new location at 15701 Market Drive in Dearborn is the first in Michigan to offer an Ashley showroom topped with a second-floor Ashley Outlet. It’s right next to Target and Leo’s Coney Island on Ford Road and Greenfield.

The first floor spans 64,000 square feet of showroom space featuring room settings and visual displays which match the lifestyles of active families with larger homes and outdoor spaces to those in apartments and smaller footprint homes.

Upstairs and accessible by escalator, a 26,000-square-foot Ashley Outlet offers items stocked on-site which can be taken by the customer at the time of purchase.

“It’s two unique shopping experiences in the same space,” says Lexie Paswater, vice president of marketing for Ashley. “The dual-store concept has performed very well in other parts of the country and we certainly expect similar results here.”

Ashley’s new dual-store concept in Dearborn is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.

Ashley HomeStore has about 2,000 locations globally. The first store opened in Anchorage, Alaska in 1997.

