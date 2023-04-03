Cleanup efforts underway after tornado hits downtown Dundee

DUNDEE, Mich. – A tornado that tore through downtown Dundee on Friday left damage to historic buildings and significant work to be done. While some structures appeared unscathed, others were severely affected.

One of several historic structures in the area sustained damage to its facade and roof. A crew was working to shore up the roof, but a structural engineer will have to determine if the building could be repaired or if it must be demolished.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the tornado caused significant damage to a nearby coffee shop. According to a building inspector, the building is uninhabitable, and a structural engineer will determine if it can be saved.

Despite the destruction, there were no reports of injuries.

As cleanup efforts continue, the village of Dundee is committed to preserving its historic structures and rebuilding what was lost.

