Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office provides free informational booklets to protect seniors from scams

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will provide free informational booklets to promote safety while helping senior citizens of Macomb County.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will provide free informational booklets to promote safety while helping senior citizens of Macomb County.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido is a sponsor at the Sterling Heights Senior Expo on Wednesday (April 12), which will be held at the Century Banquet Center at 33204 Maple Lane in Sterling Heights.

The booklet will contain information on scams aimed at seniors, including identity theft, telemarketing fraud, internet fraud, home improvement fraud, and caregiver fraud.

Also, it will contain information on Michigan’s Patient Advocate Law, guardianships, durable power of attorney, your rights in a nursing home, help to choose a nursing home, and wills.

“We want to help our aging community members and their families by providing essential information and clarity to those who need it,” said Lucido. “This booklet provides seniors with the necessary tools to continue to live their lives happily and safely. Here at the Prosecutor’s Office, we are committed to making sure the golden years stay golden.”

Their goal for the upcoming senior expo is to protect and prepare vulnerable seniors from being taken advantage of by criminals.

For more information, contact Heather Esposito at 586-469-5642 or email heather.esposito@macombgov.org.