Campaign turns Metro Detroit preschoolers into philanthropists as they raise money for Make-A-Wish

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A nationwide campaign is turning local preschoolers into young philanthropists. During the month of April, children from across the country who attend The Learning Experience are learning about Make-A-Wish Foundation from a special curriculum.

The lessons take a creative approach to teaching children about the giving spirit. For example, preschoolers participate in a particular painting art project.

“When the paper got light with the watercolor paints, it showed a word that we’ve been working with like ‘kind’ or ‘give’ or like ‘donate’,” said Katie Castillo a lead preschool teacher at The Learning Experience in Farmington Hills.

Aside from vocabulary words, there are mascots like Bubbles the Elephant as well as Charity Chihuahua and Grace the Greyhound.

“That really helps get them more excited to want to help other people and want to give more to people who might not be as fortunate as us,” Castillo said.

The little ones are proving they’re learning in the sweetest ways. Castillo said one child brought in a bunch of food for show and tell.

“It was because Grace and Charity taught her that some friends don’t have as much food as others and she wanted to be a helper when she grew up,” Castillo said. “I got to see her thinking about it at her home and bringing in something, that has to do with what we’ve been talking about is really great to see.”

Then there’s the fundraising. Last year, on the national level, The Learning Experience’s Let’s Grant Wishes campaign was able to raise $1.5 million. This year their goal is $3 million and as of April 7 have raised $600,000.

In just seven days the Farmington Hills location alone has raised more than $1,825. Easter egg hunts have been a big way to raise money.

“Families have signed up for us to go and hide eggs around their front yard or backyard for the kids for when they go home later. They can find the eggs and all that money as well as going to Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Castillo said.

They also plan to auction off a canvas painting made by each class.

The Farmington Hills location wants to raise $5,000 to sponsor Sara L. a 12-year-old in Canton. Every Michigan location has a local Make-A-Wish child they are sponsoring.

If you would like to give to The Learning Experience location near you, click here.