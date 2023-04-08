Lapeer County teenager who left home on mountain bike on Monday has been found

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lapeer County teenager who left his home on a mountain bike has been found, police say.

Nathan John Baughman, 16, of Dryden Township, left his home in the early hours of the morning Monday (April 3). He wrote a note telling his parents he was running away and asked them not to look for him, according to police.

Officials said Baughman left his home heading south, but his overall direction of travel was unknown. His mother lives in Pontiac, his father and stepmother live in Dryden Township, and he also has family members in the Waterford Township area.

“According to his parents, Nathan is autistic, but highly intelligent,” a release from Dryden Township police says. “He may publicly shy away from people, if approached.”

Dryden Township Police Department reported on Saturday that Baughman was located early in the morning near the Michigan and Ohio border by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.