Community leaders kick off ‘Blight Blitz’ on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Neighborhood blight has long been a frustration for many Detroiters. The city is trying to partner more with community groups to help them clean up their blocks.

District 7 Manager Mona Ali spoke to volunteers Tuesday (April 11) morning, hoping for a cleaner Detroit.

A handful of people gathered for instructions before heading out to find blight and report it.

“It is really sad that our youth today have looked around and seen all this blight as being the norm,” said Warrendale Community Organization President Barb Matiney. “It’s not the norm. It is about time to show them that a clean neighborhood is a healthy neighborhood.”

Local 4 took a ride with Ali on her blight blitz at Rosemont and Tireman avenues. She said community support is key.

“This block, specifically, one of our seniors called and reported there was blight and trash on her block,” Ali said.

The vacant property had tree branches, furniture, and a car bumper piled up in the front yard.

“Branches have to be bundled,” Ali said. “Construction debris is not allowed to be put out with bulk, and car parts and items like that are not able to be put out with bulk.”

After neighbors report blight to the city, the Department of Public Works heads out to pick it up.

“Some of our residents have gotten the message and understand, and the Improve Detroit app really helps to get this debris moved off the streets,” said DPW Supervisor Sherome Ivory. “Unfortunately, you still have a lot of people who don’t want to be in compliance.”

“Those who take pride in where they live and work to clean it up hope their neighbors will do the same,” said Ohio-Joy-Tireman Block Club President Val McPhaul.

If you have a problem area in your neighborhood, Ali suggests using the Improve Detroit app or contacting your district manager to get it cleaned up.