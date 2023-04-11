Decapitated woman still unidentified after body found in Detroit River 55 years ago

FILE - In this May 12, 2020, photo, the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – The body of a decapitated woman was discovered in the Detroit River 55 years ago.

According to officials, the woman’s head and hands had been removed. They were not recovered.

She was found on April 8, 1968, and was completely nude. She is estimated to have been 5′1′' tall and weighed around 125 pounds.

Officials believe she had been dead for one year before her body was found.

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office at 313-833-2504. The case number is 68-2919.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.