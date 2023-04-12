61º

Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Asiah Moore last seen on April 10

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Asiah Moore was last seen Monday (April 10) wearing a Taco Bell jacket and black sweatpants.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Asiah MooreDetails
Age16
Height5′6″
HairBlack
Weight185 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

