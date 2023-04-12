Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Asiah Moore was last seen Monday (April 10) wearing a Taco Bell jacket and black sweatpants.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Asiah Moore Details Age 16 Height 5′6″ Hair Black Weight 185 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

