Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Asiah Moore was last seen Monday (April 10) wearing a Taco Bell jacket and black sweatpants.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Asiah Moore
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|185 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.