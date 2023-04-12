Witnesses detail sexual abuse during testimony against Michigan youth hockey doctor

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Witnesses detailed a pattern of abuse during the second day of testimony in the sexual abuse case against a Michigan youth hockey doctor.

“Hockey doc” Zvi Levran, a urologist who worked with various youth hockey organizations, has been charged with more than 30 counts of sexual abuse.

During the two days of testimony, witnesses described abuse that includes inappropriate touching and massages, unnecessary rectal exams, and invasive yoga sessions.

The first person to report Levran to the police did so last fall. They said Levran forced oral and genital contact during a hip check at his home office in Farmington Hills. The witness was 19 years old at the time of the assault.

Several former hockey players testified they formed a relationship with Levran as teens, but the assaults didn’t begin until they were young adults seeking medical care.

“I really liked doc, he was someone I trusted and I couldn’t believe it was happening and I struggled with that after I left too,” a witness said.

One of the witnesses said they were as young as 14 years old when Levran assaulted them.

“He was an adult, I was 14 at the time,” the witness said, explaining why he didn’t initially question Levran’s behavior or tell him to stop.

Levran would perform free sports physicals for players. All but one of the witnesses met Levran through youth hockey at various high schools and organizations.

The former players largely characterized Levran as quirky and eccentric, but said he was someone they trusted as a medical professional and hockey mentor.

“It was just kind of the things that freaked me out was that I may have been groomed since I was a kid,” a witness said.

One of the witnesses was seeking a urologist and was referred to Levran by their primary care doctor. The medical visit took place at Levran’s home office in 2020.

The witness said he got up and left before the visit was over due to inappropriate touching. The witness reported what happened to his primary care doctor.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday after calling a total of twelve witnesses for the preliminary hearings. A continuation of the preliminary exam will resume in May, when the lawyers will make their case before the judge.