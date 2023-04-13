82º

LIVE

Local News

Devastating fire destroys homes in Van Buren Township

Exact cause is under investigation

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Van Buren Township, Wayne County

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich – A devastating fire has destroyed several homes in Van Buren Township.

Luckily nobody was home when the fire ripped through a series of condos Thursday (April 13) in Wayne County.

The fire happened on Woodbury Green Drive, near Hagerty Road and East Huron River Drive.

Local 4 was told the fire started in a shed and then spread to three units.

Officials say the fire hit a gas line and was blazing at one point.

Firefighters managed to rescue someone’s lizard, but a dog did die in the fire.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Christy McDonald is an Emmy-Award winning TV anchor and journalist who has covered news in Detroit and Michigan for 25 years before joining WDIV in 2022.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter