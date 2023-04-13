Devastating fire destroys homes in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich – A devastating fire has destroyed several homes in Van Buren Township.

Luckily nobody was home when the fire ripped through a series of condos Thursday (April 13) in Wayne County.

The fire happened on Woodbury Green Drive, near Hagerty Road and East Huron River Drive.

Local 4 was told the fire started in a shed and then spread to three units.

Officials say the fire hit a gas line and was blazing at one point.

Firefighters managed to rescue someone’s lizard, but a dog did die in the fire.

The exact cause is under investigation.