Devastating fire destroys homes in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich – A devastating fire has destroyed several homes in Van Buren Township.
Luckily nobody was home when the fire ripped through a series of condos Thursday (April 13) in Wayne County.
The fire happened on Woodbury Green Drive, near Hagerty Road and East Huron River Drive.
Local 4 was told the fire started in a shed and then spread to three units.
Officials say the fire hit a gas line and was blazing at one point.
Firefighters managed to rescue someone’s lizard, but a dog did die in the fire.
The exact cause is under investigation.