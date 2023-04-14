Investigation finds 9 former Cranbrook Schools employees engaged in sexual misconduct

Nine former employees of Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills were found to have participated in sexual misconduct, according to an independent report released by the school.

An investigation was launched last year in response to allegations from the past. The report states that no current Cranbrook employees engaged in sexual misconduct with students, but it sheds light on the school’s past.

The full report from the investigation has not been released, but the school has released a letter detailing the findings. The letter was sent to the school community last month, bringing to light a troubling history of sexual misconduct.

The report found that the nine former employees engaged in sexual misconduct with students. The most recent incident occurred in the early 2010s, while the others took place between the 1940s and 80s. The report only names two of the nine employees accused of misconduct.

First, Fred Campbell, was a teacher, coach, and athletic director who worked at the school from 1946 to 1961. Campbell, who died in 2007, allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with at least 11 male students during his time at Cranbrook. Campbell lived in a faculty apartment in a boys’ dormitory on campus.

The other named employee was Daniel Deshelter, a maintenance worker from 1971 to 1986. The report says he sexually assaulted a male minor in the early 80s. In 1986, he was convicted of criminal sexual misconduct involving a different assault on campus.

According to the report, the range of behaviors included grooming, inappropriate touching, and in two situations, sexual intercourse. The investigator did not name the seven other former employees accused of sexual misconduct. The former employees left the school years ago.

Despite the lack of involvement of current employees in sexual misconduct, the school found it important to investigate the past and be transparent as they move forward.