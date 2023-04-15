29-year-old man charged with making false threat to Eastpointe elementary school

A 29-year-old man has been for making a false threat to an Eastpointe elementary school.

The threat occurred Monday (April 10) when Desmond Parks of Detroit called Forest Park Elementary School, threatening to shoot students exiting the bus to enter the school.

Officials say Parks has a friend whose child attends the elementary school with whom he has no relation.

On Tuesday (April 11), the 29-year-old Detroit native was charged with a threat of terrorism (20-year felony) and a false report of a felony (4-year felony).

Eastpointe District Court set his bond for the threat of terrorism charge at one million dollars. His bond conditions include a mental health evaluation, no contact with the school, no internet access, and if released, he must have a steel GPS tether.

Parks received a bond of $15,000 with a mental health assessment on the false report of a felony charge.

“Threats to schools need to stop,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Making a false threat against a school wastes tax dollars and takes resources away from people who need them. Imagine your mother not getting the ambulance she needs because it is parked at a school due to a school threat.”

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday (April 23) at 8 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (May 2) at 8 a.m.