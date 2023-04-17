Detroit man shoots 2 teens, 2 adults when his food was delivered to their house, prosecutors say

The scene of an April 13, 2023, shootout between neighbors on Detroit's west side.

NOTE: Police previously said three of the shooting victims were 14 years old and the other was in his 20s. They have since provided an update on the ages.

DETROIT – A Detroit resident shot two 14-year-old boys, a woman, and a man when the food he ordered was accidentally delivered to their house instead of his, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the 13500 block of Penrod Street on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said Deon Ray Thomas, 32, of Detroit, ordered food that was wrongfully delivered to a nearby house. When Thomas confronted the people inside the home, the discussion escalated into an argument, according to authorities.

Thomas is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots, hitting a 31-year-old Dearborn Heights man, a 36-year-old Detroit woman, and two 14-year-old boys from Detroit.

Detroit police Chief James White said a “gun battle” broke out between the two homes, with more than 30 shots being fired, in total. Investigators questioned 11 people.

“This is what looks like a shootout,” White said. “Houses that are next door to each other, so neighbors.”

Police said they confiscated at least four guns during their investigation.

The 31-year-old man and both teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thomas was also treated at a hospital.

Thomas is charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, four counts of felonious assault, and 12 felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Monday morning at 36th District Court and is being held on $500,000 bond, cash/surety.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 1.