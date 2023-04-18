Dearborn sues trucking company due to air pollution potentially harming residents

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Wayne County city is suing a trucking company due to air pollution concerns for residents in the area.

The city of Dearborn has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company, Pro-V Enterprieses, LLC, for their excessive track-out and dust, claiming that the pollution is harmful to the city’s residents in the area.

Dearborn filed a claim on Tuesday against the trucking company asking to prevent Pro-V from operating outside their building located on Wyoming Street as dirt, dust, and sediment attached to their vehicles, endangering Dearborn residents.

“Fugitive dust has profound and devastating health effects in populations that are both near to, and distant from, the original dust sources, and its proliferation in Dearborn neighborhoods cannot be tolerated,” state Dearborn Director of Public Health Ali Abazeed.

According to the city of Dearborn, there have been at least 16 occasions where a significant amount of fugitive dust spread from the Wyoming Street location, violating the city’s dust ordinance.

“As these legal actions show, the City of Dearborn won’t hesitate to seek justice on behalf of our residents when their health and well-being are threatened,” said Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “We want to build strong relationships with our local businesses, but those relationships must be grounded in accountability and respect for public health.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reported that fugitive dust has been linked to various respiratory problems, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and chronic COPD.

You can read the preliminary injunction filed on Tuesday below: