Nonprofit on Detroit’s east side receives $100K grant

Macc Development has served the 48214 on Detroit’s east side for 13 years. In that time, the nonprofit has worked to reduce blight, helped residents stay in their homes, and supported the next generation of kids growing up through free tutoring and athletic opportunities. A $100,000 grant from Foot Locker and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced Tuesday (April 18) will help expand and grow their reach.

The grant program aims to address disparities in communities of color by providing financial support to community nonprofits focusing on youth empowerment and community wellness.

Macc Development was one of 20 nonprofits across the country to receive funds.

“Part of this grant makes it possible for us to do a career and college exploration for students,” said Antoine Jackson, the executive director of Macc Development.

They recently started offering programming for high schoolers, including visits to college campuses across the state.

Each year, Macc Development serves 500 kids in the community.

Students needing reading or math tutoring can find it there in-person or virtually. For residents in the neighborhood, tutoring is free. For families living nearby, it’s offered at a reduced cost of $25 to $50 a semester.

Part of the grant money will fund that and Macc Developments sports programs. They offer young people basketball, flag football, cheerleading, and golf lessons.

Mela Siona oversees Macc Sports and says, “The belief about certain sports, it’s not anything we can afford. We want to erase that opportunity.”

He says receiving the grant is an honor.

“It means the work we’re doing here matters,” Siona said.

Macc Development is looking for volunteers as its spring sports season gets underway.

They are looking for people to coach, serve as mentors, and tutors for math and reading.

The commitment is an hour or two a week. For more information, click here.