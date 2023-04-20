2 men who murdered 2 teenage women in Clinton Township receives life without parole

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The two men who murdered two teenage women at an apartment in Clinton Township received life without parole.

Dajuan Davenport of Warren, and Darrell Banks of Mt. Clemens, were found guilty on all counts Wednesday (April 19) for the murders of Dazhane Jasmine Holloway, 19, and Dionna Janae Davis, 18.

The shooting happened on Jan. 22, 2021, at 6:35 p.m. at the Knottingham Apartments on Wellington Crescent.

After the shooting, both men fled in a vehicle. Police attempted a traffic stop when the two men fled at a high rate of speed before they ended up crashing their car.

After the crash, officials were able to arrest the two criminals and locate the guns that were used in the murders of the Clinton Township women.

Davenport and Banks were charged with two counts of murder in the first degree (Life without parole) and two counts of felony firearm (2-year mandatory felony)

“Thank you to the Clinton Township Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.