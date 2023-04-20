Michigan man’s $328,000 lottery ticket almost flies out car window on way home

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – A Michigan man almost lost his lottery ticket out the window of his car moments after finding out he had won a $328,000 jackpot.

A 49-year-old Kent County man bought a Michigan Lottery ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market on U.S. 131 in Fife Lake. His ticket matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the April 8 drawing: 12-15-20-24-39.

“My wife and I were taking a trip Up North and stopped at the store to get something to drink on our way,” he said. “We saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $300,000, so we bought a ticket.

“The next day, my wife checked the ticket on our way home and started screaming when she realized we had won the jackpot. I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window and the ticket almost flew out the window. Thankfully, my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot.”

The man visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed his prize. He chose to remain anonymous.

“Winning is surreal and still hasn’t sunk in, so we haven’t made any plans for the money yet,” he said. “We are hoping to save most of it so that we can retire a little earlier than we planned.”