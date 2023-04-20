Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland County.
Martavia Molett left her residence Wednesday (April 18) at 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Carriage Circle in Pontiac.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, and black leggings.
|Martavia Molett
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|‘5′3″
|Weight170
|170
Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.