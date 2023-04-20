69º

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Martavia Molett last seen on March 21

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland County. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland County.

Martavia Molett left her residence Wednesday (April 18) at 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Carriage Circle in Pontiac.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, and black leggings.

Martavia MolettDetails
Age12
Height‘5′3″
Weight170170

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

