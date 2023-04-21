Huge used book sale Bookstock returns to Livonia starting this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Metro Detroit’s most extensive and best-used book and media sale is returning to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place.

Bookstock, where you’ll get spectacular deals on used books and media, will take place from April 23 through the 30th, with proceeds benefitting literacy and education projects throughout Detroit, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Presale for the event will occur Sunday, April 23, from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be followed by a performance by Motor City Pipes and Drums members.

Hours of operation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a $20 admission charge for the presale only, which offers savvy shoppers and collectors a first crack at Bookstock’s kaleidoscope of bargains.

Over 400,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and vinyl will be sold at cut-rate prices, with new merchandise added daily.

The sale will last until Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teacher appreciation days will occur Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, with teachers (with a valid ID) receiving 50% off from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student-School-Teacher essay contest will also be held Tuesday, April 25, for fourth-grade students from the Detroit Public School Community District at 5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to students, teachers, and their school.

Pocket Paper Palooza will take place Saturday (April 29), where Bookstock will offer a dozen pocket paperbacks for $5, with all books being sold for 50% off on Sunday, April 30, at the grand finale.

For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline at 248- 502-2849, or visit bookstockmi.org.