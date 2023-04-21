Macomb County man hides in ex’s trunk, grabs her, crashes pickup during police chase

Dana Allen Prieskorn was charged in two separate Macomb County cases in April 2023.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Macomb County man hid in the trunk of his ex-girlfriend’s car and grabbed her just hours after appearing in court on four felony charges, and he later crashed his pickup truck while fleeing deputies and U.S. Marshals, officials said.

Dana Allen Prieskorn, 35, of Mount Clemens, is facing multiple charges in both cases.

Ex-girlfriend targeted in Mount Clemens

Prieskorn was bound over Monday, April 17, on four felony charges in a previous case at Mount Clemens District Court.

A few hours later, he went to a parking garage in Downtown Mount Clemens and got into the trunk of his ex-girlfriend’s car while she was working, according to authorities.

When the woman got inside her car, she noticed several items had been moved, so she opened the back driver’s side door to investigate. Prieskorn grabbed her and tried to pull her into the car, not allowing her to leave, police said.

The woman broke free and fled, but Prieskorn fled the garage with her cellphone, according to officials.

Police chase, crash

Macomb County deputies and United States Marshals tried to take Prieskorn into custody Wednesday by tracking his GPS tether. Prieskorn had to wear the tether as a bond condition.

Officials found Prieskorn around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a storage unit on 26 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township. Several marked police vehicles waited outside for him to exit.

He left in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, heading east on 26 Mile Road. When authorities converged on the truck to try to stop him, he fled.

Macomb County officials said Prieskorn began driving recklessly on 26 Mile Road, passing a police vehicle into oncoming traffic and eventually striking a Macomb County K-9 vehicle.

The collision sent the pickup truck rolling into the ditch near Rosell Road. The K-9 vehicle also went into the ditch, landing on its side, authorities said.

Here’s aerial footage of the crash scene:

Prieskorn was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The K-9 deputy was treated for minor injuries.

“This man is a violent threat to society, and his actions show a total disregard for life and the law,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Charges

Prieskorn is facing charges in Mount Clemens for the altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Separate charges were filed against him for the police chase.

Dana Allen Prieskorn (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

In Mount Clemens, he was charged with:

Attempted unlawful imprisonment -- a 7.5-year felony.

Larceny between $200 and $1,000 -- a one-year misdemeanor.

Domestic violence -- a 93-day misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $250,000, cash/surety. If released, Prieskorn can’t have contact with his ex-girlfriend.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 1, and a preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.

In the second case, he is charged with:

Fleeing and eluding a police officer -- a five-year felony.

Assault with a dangerous weapon -- a four-year felony.

A New Baltimore District Court magistrate set bond at $100,000, cash/surety, no 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 4.