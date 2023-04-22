Morning 4: What you need to know about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill.

A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court disagreed.

How tutelage from a Michigan boxing legend set the stage for Davis-Garcia mega fight in Las Vegas

The tutelage from Michigan boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has set the stage for the mega fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia.

The highly-anticipated fight is set for Saturday, April 22, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Mayweather built his undefeated 50-0 record.

Record Store Day 2023: These are the Metro Detroit record stores to visit

Record Store Day is April 22, and vinyl lovers will be coming together to pick up the newest release from their favorite local record store.

Drug Take Back Day: Dispose of unneeded medications at collection site near you

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on April 22 this year and there are plenty of collection sites near you.

