Skatepark honoring 20-year-old hit-and-run victim approved by Northville Township Board of Trustees

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The design of a skatepark coming to Northville Township in honor of a 20-year-old hit-and-run victim has been approved by the city’s Board of Trustees.

The Northville Skatepark Project is planning a skatepark called Unity Skatepark in honor of 20-year-old Dominic Duhn who was hit and killed by a driver while skateboarding in Northville in 2020.

This project has been in the works for years and on Saturday, the Northville Skatepark Project took to Instagram to announce that its skatepark design has been approved by the Northville Township Board of Trustees.

“We are so thankful to all our supporters who have given so generously to the @northvilleskatepark project! What started in the wake of a terrible tragedy has grown into a community wide coming together that has been beautiful to witness,” the group said in their announcement post.

The approved design will be approximately 11,000 square feet and will feature the park and a gathering space.

“It’s going to be a great ride! It’s really happening!” the group wrote in their post.

Dominic Duhn’s mother, Gabriella Duhn, told Local 4 in December that she is excited that Dominic’s memory will soon live on in a place where others can skate worry-free.

