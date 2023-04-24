Livingston County Board of Commissioners looks to break with state of Michigan on gun laws

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a series of resolutions making the county a so-called constitutional county - and a second amendment sanctuary.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Livingston County Board of Commissioners and the public will sound off Monday night on a non-binding resolution supporting the Second Amendment.

Monday (April 24) night’s meeting comes after a series of gun safety bills recently signed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“We feel the Second Amendment to the constitution is extremely important,” said Livingston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Domas.

In the resolution, the board declares it will not authorize or appropriate new funds or resources to enforce any statutes or laws restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens affirmed by the second amendment.

It also encourages the county sheriff and prosecutor to use discretion in enforcing those laws.

A similar non-binding resolution was approved in 2020, but the makeup of the board is different now.

“I think it is pretty obvious that the Second Amendment is under attack,” said Livingston County Commissioner Roger Deaton. “You can see that all over the country.”

Moms Demand Action Michigan Chapter referred Local 4 back to a previous statement by the organization in response to Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolutions adopted by local governments.

“Despite holding no legal merit, these resolutions set a dangerous precedent and undermine the rule of law by encouraging law enforcement officials to refuse to enforce gun safety measures that they incorrectly and unilaterally consider unconstitutional. They also threaten the safety of communities nationwide by fostering distrust in law enforcement and may deter people from reporting individuals that may hurt themselves or others.” Moms Demand Action

Commissioners are planning for a bigger than usual crowd, and it could be a long night with public comment.

