Downriver community expresses frustrations with city council over lack of recreational marijuana

TAYLOR, Mich. – A debate Downriver over recreational marijuana as people in one community wants to know why the city hasn’t taken action months after a vote to make sales legal.

For many Taylor residents that voted on allowing marijuana dispensaries can’t come soon enough. To say people have been frustrated by the whole process would be an understatement.

When voters approved a ballot initiative on recreational marijuana shops in Taylor, they thought it was a done deal. But that turned out not to be the case.

Former city council president Alex Garza helped collect signatures to get it on the ballot.

“The people mobilized and came to city council and said, ‘Look, this is unacceptable,’” said Garza.

The ballot initiative was aimed at a ban on marijuana facilities in Taylor that was put in place after Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana in 2018.

“When the statewide vote passed, a lot of the technical aspects fell on the communities,” said Taylor Director of Communications Karl Ziomek.

One of the delays after November’s vote in Taylor has been zoning – where to allow the dispensaries to set up shop.

“No ballot initiative can be put into play when zoning is involved,” Ziomek said. “You have to establish the zoning through the ordinance.”

Now after months of twists and turns, recreational marijuana supporters see the finish line in sight.

Earlier this month, the council approved the first reading of the ordinance.

Next week, the final reading of the ordinance is scheduled.

“I look forward to Tuesday when they finally close the door on this whole process which has been a very long drawn out one,” Garza said.

If approved, the city could start awarding licenses sometime in the fall.