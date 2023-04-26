Morning 4: Apartments at former Joe Louis Arena site in Detroit prepare to accept leasing applications -- and other news

A 25-story apartment building is being built on the Riverfront site of the former Joe Louis Arena in Downtown Detroit.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Apartment tower on former Joe Louis Arena site to start accepting pre-leasing applications in August

Developers have released more information about a high-rise apartment tower being built on the former site of the Joe Louis Arena in Downtown Detroit.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby store closing sales start today

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection and is expected to close all of its stores. The company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores are expected to close by June 30.

Starting today, stores will begin rolling out closing sales, selling items at “deep discounts.”

School board searches for new superintendent in Mount Clemens after high school scandal

The Mount Clemens school board has narrowed down its list of candidates to two: Julian Roper, who is a principal in the Centerline district, and Ricardo Martin, a principal in Hamtramck.

2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden

Just as the 2024 campaign will be vastly different from the coronavirus-marred 2020 edition, Biden won’t be able to hold on to the White House by running in the same way he won it three years ago. Virtual events offered from a basement rec room he converted into a studio in his Delaware home and avoiding travel for months at a stretch won’t cut it this time.

