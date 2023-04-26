Part of Woodward to close Wednesday in Downtown Detroit for police disaster drills

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Part of Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit will be closed for a few hours Wednesday as first responders carry out disaster drills in the area.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, southbound Woodward Avenue will be closed between Temple Street and I-75 in the District Detroit area. Federal, state and local law enforcement will be conducting drills for disasters and emergencies at Little Caesars Arena and elsewhere in the area.

The drills are meant to prepare law enforcement for a variety of emergency situations, from natural disasters to attacks. Officials say not to worry if you see an increased police or fire department presence downtown during these drills.

Southbound Woodward Avenue should reopen to traffic sometime in the early afternoon, whenever the drills conclude.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the drills. Drivers will have to maneuver around the closure.