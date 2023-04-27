Quick thinking 7th-grader saves the day after bus driver passes out behind the wheel in Warren

A quick-thinking 7th-grader saves the day after his bus driver passed out behind the wheel in Warren. The heroic effort occurred Wednesday (April 26) while transporting students home from Carter Middle School when the driver became lightheaded and lost consciousness while traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Burt Road.

The seventh-grade student saw the driver in distress and stepped to the front of the bus to help bring it to a complete stop without incident.

Warren Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene to tend to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to continue their journey home.