Major automotive supplier invests $20M in Michigan to boost electric vehicle operations

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A significant development in the automotive industry is underway as a major automotive supplier expands its electric portfolio, beginning its journey in Michigan.

BorgWarner, headquartered in Auburn Hills, is investing more than $20 million to enhance its electric vehicle operations across multiple locations in the state, with a particular focus on its new facility in Hazel Park. This expansion is expected to have a profound impact on the Metro Detroit area.

Speaking about the expansion, Frederic Lissalde, CEO of BorgWarner, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This is where we start our journey to North American battery manufacturing.” Lissalde’s remarks came as he celebrated the company’s expansion into electric and automotive ventures in Michigan.

BorgWarner’s operations will be expanded in Auburn Hills, where the company’s headquarters are located, as well as in Dearborn and Hazel Park. The new battery service center in Hazel Park, in particular, highlights the state’s commitment to bringing electric vehicle production to Michigan.

Watch the full report in the video player above.