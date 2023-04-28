Man facing 14 charges after shooting 38-year-old in Canton Township, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing 14 felony charges after shooting a 38-year-old in Canton Township, officials said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. April 16 in the 41200 block of Old Michigan Avenue.
Officials said Tywone Sweden, 31, shot a 38-year-old man once in the leg and once in the abdomen.
The 38-year-old was treated by police at the scene until Canton Township firefighters arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.
Sweden was arrested April 19 after four searches in Canton Township, Taylor, Dearborn Heights, and Detroit.
He was charged with:
- Assault with intent to murder -- a life felony.
- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
- Discharging a firearm in a building.
- Felon in possession of a weapon.
- Felon in possession of ammunition.
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
- Seven felony firearm violations -- third offense.
He was arraigned April 22 at 35th District Court and given a $750,000 bond.
The next court date is scheduled for May 5.