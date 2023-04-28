Man facing 14 charges after shooting 38-year-old in Canton Township, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing 14 felony charges after shooting a 38-year-old in Canton Township, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. April 16 in the 41200 block of Old Michigan Avenue.

Officials said Tywone Sweden, 31, shot a 38-year-old man once in the leg and once in the abdomen.

The 38-year-old was treated by police at the scene until Canton Township firefighters arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

Sweden was arrested April 19 after four searches in Canton Township, Taylor, Dearborn Heights, and Detroit.

He was charged with:

Assault with intent to murder -- a life felony.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Discharging a firearm in a building.

Felon in possession of a weapon.

Felon in possession of ammunition.

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Seven felony firearm violations -- third offense.

He was arraigned April 22 at 35th District Court and given a $750,000 bond.

The next court date is scheduled for May 5.