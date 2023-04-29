Morning 4: Tracking weekend rain that’ll last through next week in SE Michigan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Person of interest taken into custody in murder of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon

Detroit police confirmed a person of interest had been taken into custody in the death of Dr. Devon Hoover.

Hoover, 53, is the neurosurgeon that was killed inside his home in Detroit’s Historic Boston Edison District. Police are now confirming what Local 4 has been reporting, which is that the attack was not random.

Poll: Do you participate in No Mow May? Are you thinking about it?

Throughout the month, many people participate in the so-called No Mow May, during which the lawn does not get mowed. At all.

The move is meant to allow grass and dandelions to grow to help pollinators and increase the number of bees. But not everybody’s on board -- especially those with maximum lawn length limits.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks

Day two of this year’s NFL Draft has wrapped up, and so far, the Detroit Lions have made some choices that fans are unsure about.

Remember Jones Soda? Their cannabis line is coming to Michigan

Much like SunnyD’s recent production of vodka seltzers, it’s time to watch another beverage favorited among Millennial kids to take on an adult variation.

Last summer, Jones Soda launched its Mary Jones line of cannabis-infused pop in California -- and the company says it’s been a big hit. Now, it’s coming to Michigan.

