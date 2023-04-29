A break from the rain before the soggy weekend continues for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

After a soggy end to the week on Friday with plenty of rain showers, we have kept the rain showers into the forecast overnight last night into this morning, and the majority of the weekend will keep the rain showers in the forecast.

As you’re heading out the door this morning, our first low pressure system will begin to move out of the region. This will provide a break in the action from the rain showers as we work through a good chunk of the day on Saturday. Temperatures not moving a whole lot today due to the cloud cover and the rain showers re-developing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s and only head into the low to mid 60s, which is right around average for where we should be for the latter portion of April. As you head out the door this morning, be alert for dense fog thanks to all the moisture from the rain, visibilities are significantly reduced in some areas to below a mile early Saturday morning.

For the rest of the weekend, we will watch another area of low pressure move into the region. This will bring back the rain showers into the forecast mid-late Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Expect the rain showers to stick around into the overnight hours as well. Overnight lows dropping into middle 40s.

The low pressure system that moves into the region tonight into Sunday, will stall out across the region, and continue to “spin” chances of rain showers into the region from Sunday all the way through Tuesday of next week. With that, will come some colder than average air into the region as well, so much so, that in our Northern tier of communities, we may be able to mix a few wet snowflakes into the forecast on Monday and/or Tuesday. High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on Monday and into the lower 50s by Tuesday. The winds will also pick up into the beginning of next week as well, so expect breezy conditions to go with the rain showers.

Drier weather moves into the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday as the low pressure system departs the region, and we bring partly cloudy skies with a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the region for the day on Wednesday, high temperatures rebounding into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Another low pressure system and cold front will move into the region by the time we get to late Thursday and into the end of next week on Friday. This brings another chance of rain showers to the region. High temperatures right around 60° on Thursday will drop back into the upper 50s by the end of next week.