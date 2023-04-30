Morning 4: What we know about a dog shot by police in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Weather: What to know about wet weather impacting Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police investigates Detroit shooting on Davison Freeway near I-75

Michigan officials are investigating a shooting that took place on a freeway near I-75 in Detroit.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon on a Davison Freeway ramp merging onto I-75.

Detroit official shares insight on Kansas City NFL event planning

A delegation from Detroit was in Kansas City to do their homework on what it takes to make the most of the NFL opportunity

Detroit family’s goldendoodle shot in jaw by Wayne State University police

A Detroit family’s dog is recovering after being shot Friday night by a Wayne State University Police officer.

A university spokesperson said it’s not something they take lightly, but the dog was charging at the officer. The incident is under review by the department.

Here are the 5 trades, 6 picks Detroit Lions have made so far during NFL draft

The Detroit Lions have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this week, making five trades and drafting six players in the first two days.

