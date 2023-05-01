43º

Local News

Missing Garden City woman found safe

Woman was missing as of May 1

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A missing Garden City woman was found safe by authorities Monday afternoon. (Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A missing Garden City woman was found safe by authorities Monday afternoon.

The woman who was last seen on May 1, was reportedly found hours later. Her information has been removed from this article.

