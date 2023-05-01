Growing movement ‘No Mow May’ urges people not to cut their grass -- here’s why

FERNDALE, Mich. – According to city officials, “No Mow May” is underway in Ferndale as more than 400 people have registered with the city.

Some people have signs in their yards letting their neighbors know they’re participating.

Tony Soave doesn’t have a yard sign, but he’s participating.

“I think No Mow May is fantastic,” said Soave. “It is a good opportunity for residents like me to save a little gas and little time in the yard work, and it is excellent for supporting the pollinators.”

Ferndale City Council unanimously approved the No Mow May resolution earlier this year.

It’s a conservation initiative that encourages people to stop mowing or mowing less often for the month of May to create habitats and provide resources for bees and other early-season pollinators.

“It is really important because pollinators are on the decline right now, and that’s really tragic,” said Ferndale Communications Director Kara Sokol. “Pollinators, particularly bees and butterflies, that’s where our food supply comes from.”

City officials said No Mow May also reduces lawnmower soil compaction and allows more significant stormwater infiltration, reducing fossil fuel emissions and noise pollution.

“We have gotten some questions for people who are perhaps a little bit concerned allowing grass to get that long could create the spread of weeds or perhaps infestation of rats or other vermin,” Sokol said.

When Rudy Maynard is not walking his dog, he usually cares for his yard.

“I just like mine to be looking like something on Good Housekeeping,” Maynard said.

He said he’s not participating in No Mow May as he is concerned about how the high grass and weeds would grow in his neighborhood.

“I think it should be in a more rural area,” Maynard said.

No Mow May is strictly voluntary.

Code enforcement standards for grass and weeds will be suspended for May only. City officials warn that code enforcers will be back on their beat in June.

“So if the grass is long, weeds are growing on June 1, our code enforcement team will head out, and they will check out the area,” Sokol said.

Neighboring Royal Oak is also participating in No Mow May for the second time.

Sokol said she hopes No More May will take place annually in Ferndale.