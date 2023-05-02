4 teens arrested in murder of Waterford Township man found inside car in middle of road

PONTIAC, Mich. – Four teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Waterford Township man whose body was found inside a car with its doors open in the middle of the road.

Oakland County deputies were called at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to the area of Hammond and Nelson streets in Pontiac.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man in the front seat of a Ford Fusion. The car was in the middle of Hammond Street between Nelson and Oliver streets, and its doors were open, according to authorities.

The man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the shooting was part of a robbery.

“Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old were arrested. They are all Pontiac residents, police said.

The men are being held at the Oakland County Jail, and the children are being held at the Children’s Village.