General Motors president in North America retires; 3 promotions announced as a result

DETROIT – The president of General Motors in North America is retiring, and the company announced three promotions as a result of that leadership change.

GM president retires

Steve Carlisle, 61, has been the president of GM North America since September 2020. He is currently also the executive vice president in North America.

He has decided to retire after 41 years with GM.

“I’d like to thank Steve for his tremendous leadership, collaboration across the company, and dedicated years of service to GM,” GM President Mark Reuss said. “Along with Rory, Steve has played a significant role in the transformation of the Cadillac brand over the last several years, and under his leadership, our North American business is strong and well-positioned for future growth.”

Rory Harvey named new president

General Motors announced Rory Harvey will replace Carlisle as the new executive vice president and president in North America.

Harvey, 55, is currently the vice president of Global Cadillac, and has held that position since September 2020. He will take over for Carlisle on June 1.

In 30 years with GM, Harvey has held a variety of positions throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Other promotions

John Roth has been named Harvey’s replacement as vice president of Global Cadillac. He is currently the global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales.

Roth, 54, will take over his new position June 1. He has been with the company for 32 years.

Josh Tavel will replace Roth as global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales. He is currently the executive chief engineer of Battery Electric Trucks and SUVs.

Tavel, 44, will also start his new role June 1. He has been with GM for nearly 21 years.

“Rory, John, and Josh have the experience and strong leadership skills to continue to build on our momentum and maintain our strong commitment to our brands, our dealers, and our customers,” Reuss said.