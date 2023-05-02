Southfield police want help finding missing 27-year-old woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.
Ariel Alab was last seen at Tuesday (May 2) at 12:45 p.m. and believed to voluntarily missing.
Alab was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a black coat, black leggings and light colored tennis shoes.
|Ariel Alab
|Details
|Age
|27
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|125 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.