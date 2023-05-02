Southfield police want help finding missing 27-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.

Ariel Alab was last seen at Tuesday (May 2) at 12:45 p.m. and believed to voluntarily missing.

Alab was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a black coat, black leggings and light colored tennis shoes.

Ariel Alab Details Age 27 Height 5′3″ Hair Black Weight 125 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage