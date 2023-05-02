43º

LIVE

Local News

Southfield police want help finding missing 27-year-old woman

Ariel Alab last seen on May 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing Woman, Southfield Police Department, Southfield Police, Southfield, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.

Ariel Alab was last seen at Tuesday (May 2) at 12:45 p.m. and believed to voluntarily missing.

Alab was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a black coat, black leggings and light colored tennis shoes.

Ariel AlabDetails
Age27
Height5′3″
HairBlack
Weight125 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter