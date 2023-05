Images from a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster.

INKSTER, Mich. – Crews from five cities were called Tuesday to the scene of a massive house explosion in Inkster.

One man was badly burned, and a DTE Energy worker was also injured at the scene, according to fire officials.

Here are photos from the scene on Penn Street:

A house burning in Inkster after an explosion on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A wide view of the scene in Inkster after a house exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Firefighters at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house fire in Inkster. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

DTE Energy workers at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

Firefighters examining the debris from a May 2, 2023, house fire in Inkster. (WDIV)

Smoke comes from a house that exploded in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Smoke billows from a house in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Firefighters put out the flames at a house that exploded on May 2, 2023, in Inkster. (WDIV)

Fire officials at a house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

The scene of a house explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

The scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

The aftermath of a house explosion on May 2, 2023, in Inkster. (WDIV)

Officials at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

The damage to a house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A chimney destroyed during a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Westland firefighters at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

The scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

Damage to the house next-door to an explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Damage to the house next-door to an explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Fire officials examine the damage to two homes after an explosion on May 2, 2023, in Inkster. (WDIV)

Firefighters put out the flames at an Inkster house after an explosion on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Fire Chief Chuck Hubbard talks to a firefighter at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

A Dearborn Heights fire truck at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

A hole dug by DTE Energy crews before a nearby house exploded in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Firefighters work to put out hotspots after a house explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A house on Penn Street in Inkster that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A firefighter sifts through the debris of a house explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

Firefighters examining the debris from a May 2, 2023, house fire in Inkster. (WDIV)

DTE Energy workers at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

Firefighters assess the damage to an Inkster house that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

A firefighter looks through the window of an Inkster home that was destroyed by a May 2, 2023, explosion. (WDIV)

Firefighters put out the last flames at a house that exploded on May 2, 2023, in Inkster. (WDIV)

Firefighters extinguish the flames of an Inkster house that exploded on May 2, 2023. (WDIV)

The scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion on Penn Street in Inkster. (WDIV)

The scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)

Firefighters gather at the scene of a May 2, 2023, house explosion in Inkster. (WDIV)