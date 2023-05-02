Here’s what neighbors said about today’s house explosion in Inkster

Three neighbors shared their experiences after a house explosion in Inkster on May 2, 2023.

INKSTER, Mich. – Local 4 spoke with three neighbors about what they heard and saw when a house exploded today in Inkster.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at a home on Penn Street. Crews from Inkster, Dearborn Heights, Wayne, Westland, and Garden City were called to the scene.

Inkster fire Chief Chuck Hubbard said one man was already badly burned by the time firefighters arrived. He was inside the house at the time of the explosion, but had been helped outside.

A DTE Energy worker also suffered a minor injury.

Investigators still aren’t sure what caused the explosion, but here’s what neighbors from the area had to say.

Alina Boudi:

Neighbor Alina Boudi describes what she heard and saw during the Inkster house explosion on May 2, 2023.

John Agnew:

Neighbor John Agnew describes what she heard and saw during the Inkster house explosion on May 2, 2023.

Cynthia Dowell: